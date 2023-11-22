'Ill-intention to harass me', says retiring chief justice of Allahabad HC on 2018 transfer

Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh: In his farewell speech, retiring Allahabad High Court Chief Justice Pritinker Diwaker has alleged that his transfer from Chhattisgarh High Court in 2018 when the collegium was headed by then Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra was done to "harass" him.

Sitting on a ceremonial bench of the high court to mark his retirement on Tuesday, Diwaker said his transfer order "seemed to have been issued with an ill intention" - in remarks unusual for a judge to make on such an occasion.

"On March 31, 2009, I was elevated to the Bench. I discharged my duties as a judge in Chhattisgarh High Court till October 2018 to the satisfaction of one and all, and particularly to the satisfaction of my own inner being.

"Now, a sudden turn of events descended upon me when then Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra showered on me some extra affection for reasons still not known to me which entailed my transfer to Allahabad High Court, where I assumed my office on October 3, 2018," said the Diwaker.

“My transfer order seemed to have been issued with an ill intention to harass me. However, as fortune would have it, the bane turned into a boon for me because I received immeasurable support and cooperation from my companion judges as well as from the members of the Bar,” he added.