Israel's Ambassador to India Reuven Azar meets UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Sharing the details of the meeting on X, Adityanath said, 'Had a highly fruitful and meaningful discussion with Mr Reuven Azar, Ambassador of Israel to India.'
PTI
Last Updated : 15 October 2024, 13:19 IST

Published 15 October 2024, 13:19 IST
