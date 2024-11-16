Home
Jhansi hospital fire: CM Adityanath should leave election campaign and focus on poor condition of medical facilities, says Akhilesh Yadav

At least 10 children died in the fire that engulfed the children's ward of the medical college as 16 others injured battled for life on Saturday.
PTI
Last Updated : 16 November 2024, 09:23 IST

Published 16 November 2024, 09:23 IST
