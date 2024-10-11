JPNIC row: SP, Congress call it 'tyranny' of govt, BJP leaders hit back with 'anarchy' barb
Samajwadi Party and Congress leaders attacked the BJP over the JPNIC issue calling it a 'tyranny'. Hitting back, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and called it a "double standard" of Akhilesh Yadav.
अराजकता और गुंडई सपा की पहचान बन चुकी है। आज जब सम्पूर्ण देश माँ भगवती जी के पावन पर्व 'महानवमी' मना रहा है तब समाजवादी पार्टी के अराजक तत्वों ने इमरजेंसी का पुरजोर विरोध करने वाले सम्पूर्ण क्रांति आंदोलन के प्रणेता एवं भारत रत्न लोकनायक जयप्रकाश नारायण जी के दिखावटी समर्थक बनकर…