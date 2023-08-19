Kanwariyas block highway in UP's Bareilly after one of them injured in accident

A group of kanwariyas blocked a national highway in Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday after one of them was injured after being hit by a vehicle.
Arjun, a kanwariya (devotee of Lord Shiva), suffered injuries after being hit by a car while returning from Haridwar, Deputy District Magistrate (Meerganj) Udit Pawar said.
The injured was rushed to a hospital. Police have seized the vehicle and initiated an investigation.
Meanwhile, a group of kanwariyas blocked traffic on the National Highway-24, demanding strict action against the driver of the vehicle.
The road was cleared and traffic resumed after almost two hours following assurance of swift action by senior officials.