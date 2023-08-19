Home
uttar pradesh

Kanwariyas block highway in UP's Bareilly after one of them injured in accident

The road was cleared and traffic resumed after almost two hours following assurance of swift action by senior officials.
Last Updated 19 August 2023, 15:59 IST

A group of kanwariyas blocked a national highway in Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday after one of them was injured after being hit by a vehicle.

Arjun, a kanwariya (devotee of Lord Shiva), suffered injuries after being hit by a car while returning from Haridwar, Deputy District Magistrate (Meerganj) Udit Pawar said.

The injured was rushed to a hospital. Police have seized the vehicle and initiated an investigation.

Meanwhile, a group of kanwariyas blocked traffic on the National Highway-24, demanding strict action against the driver of the vehicle.

The road was cleared and traffic resumed after almost two hours following assurance of swift action by senior officials.

India NewsUttar PradeshAccident

