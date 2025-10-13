<p>New Delhi: Calling the Trinamool Congress’ mindset “regressive”, the BJP on Monday attacked Mamata Banerjee for her comments on the Durgapur gang-rape case. While BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj said that Mamata was “justifying” the crime, BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya called the incident a “complete breakdown of law and order”.</p><p>“A Dalit medical college student is gang-raped under Mamata Banerjee's government, but instead of taking strict action, she insensitively justifies this heinous crime, saying women shouldn't go out late at night. This is utterly shameful,” Swaraj said at a press conference at the party’s headquarters in Delhi. </p>.Two more arrested in Durgapur rape case; all five accused now in custody: Bengal Police.<p>“It is expected that the Chief Minister, being a woman herself and the state’s Home Minister, should ensure that women can move freely and fearlessly at any time,” she added. </p><p>Swaraj said that Mamata made similar comments on other such rape cases. “In 2012, after the brutal rape case in Park Street, Mamata Banerjee had blamed the victim, stating it was a ‘sajano ghatana', implying the case was fabricated, a completely shameful stance. This was followed by the 2022 Hanskhali case, in which a 14-year-old minor was raped. Observing the entire sequence of events, Mamata Banerjee shamefully said it was merely a matter of a love affair,” Swaraj said. </p><p>“The TMC government has become a symbol of regressive thinking. From Park Street 2012 to Hanskhali in 2022, and then Kamduni in 2013, and the recent RG Kar Medical College incident in 2024, Mamata Banerjee has continuously tried to justify rape incidents with shameful statements,” she added. </p><p>BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya said that Mamata was lying about the time when the victim went out. “West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lied about the girl being out at 12:30 am. The truth is that, as per IQ City Medical College and Hospital, the girl went out at 8 pm, which is a decent hour by any standard,” Malviya said. </p><p>He said that since the incident did not take place inside the college campus, the responsibility of ensuring her safety lied with the police and state administration. “The Chief Minister tried to put the blame on the medical college. The nearby forest area, lacking proper street lighting, has long been known as a hub of criminal activity. Locals in Durgapur know this, and the West Bengal Police failed to secure the area,” he said. </p><p>He alleged that Mamata might “negotiate” with the Muslim community leaders in the region to botch the investigation, as three of the accused are Muslim, to ensure the support of Muslims in the upcoming elections. </p><p>“For Mamata Banerjee, every woman’s life and dignity are secondary to her political interests. She even tried to buy the silence of the parents of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital victim,” Malviya said. </p>