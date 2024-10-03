Leopard that attacked humans caught in a cage trap in Uttar Pradesh sanctuary

<p>Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh: A female leopard which reportedly attacked people in the recent past was caught by the forest department in the Sujauli range of Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary, a forest official said on Thursday.</p>.<p>"The leopard was caught in a cage trap on Wednesday evening. It was brought to the Sujauli range office for a medical check-up. It is a female leopard aged about three to four years," Lalit Verma, field director at Dudhwa Tiger Reserve, told <em>PTI</em>.</p>.<p>"The leopard has been found to be healthy and will be released in the Trans-Gerua forests of Katarnia soon.</p>.<p>"Another leopard was rescued on the night of September 29 which has been released in the forests across the Gerua river. Neither of the leopard is a man-eater," he added.</p>.<p>The official emphasised that releasing the big cats in the Trans-Gerua forests reduces the chances of the animals crossing the river and venturing into the residential areas.</p>.<p>During monsoon, when the natural habitats of the animals get flooded, they tend to reach the sugarcane farming villages nearby, giving rise to human-animal conflicts, Verma said.</p>.<p>According to the official, with the monsoon now withdrawing, it is likely that these animals will head towards their natural habitats inside the forest.</p>.Supreme Court agrees to hear plea challenging order to shoot man-eating leopard on sight in Rajasthan.<p>"But the villagers need to remain alert till the sugarcane crop is harvested," Verma said.</p>.<p>The villagers living near the forest areas are being constantly told that they should not sleep in the open and venture out of their homes only in groups.</p>.<p>Forest officials have also been instructed not to be negligent in patrolling, he official said.</p>.<p>On September 26, two people -- Madhusudan (35) and Sahiba (13) -- were attacked by leopards in the Dharmapur forest range and Ayodhya Purwa village in Sujauli range, respectively.</p>.<p>On September 29, a person named Kandhai (40) was killed in a leopard attack in Kakahara range, while on October 1, a leopard had attacked Rehmana (63) in Ayodhya Purwa village.</p>.<p>The attacks came at a time when thousands of people from 50 villages along the Ghaghra River floodplain in Bahraich district are living in fear of assault by wolves.</p>.<p>Since July 17, eight people, seven of them children, have been killed in wolf attacks, while nearly three dozen others have been injured.</p>.<p>The forest department claims that five out of six 'man-eating' wolves responsible for the attacks have been captured so far.</p>