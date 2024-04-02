JOIN US
uttar pradesh

Lok Sabha polls 2024: Noida Police seizes Rs 11.58 lakh from car on expressway

The police said further legal proceedings related to the cash seizure amid MCC are being carried out.
Last Updated 02 April 2024, 08:19 IST

Noida: Amid imposition of the model code of conduct (MCC) for Lok Sabha polls, a team of the Noida Police has seized over Rs 11.58 lakh cash from a Delhi-registered car during a checking at the Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE), officials said on Tuesday.

"A static surveillance team of the Jewar area had set up a checking point at the Sirsa toll of the EPE along with officials of the local Kasna police station on Monday evening in view of the elections and recovered Rs 11.58 lakh from a car during the check," a police spokesperson said.

The car is registered in the name of Rakesh Kumar, a resident of Badarpur area in Delhi, the spokesperson said.

The police said further legal proceedings related to the cash seizure amid MCC are being carried out.

(Published 02 April 2024, 08:19 IST)
