LPG cylinder, petrol bottle, matchboxes found on tracks in Kanpur; cops say attempt to derail Kalindi Express

Kanpur: A major train accident was averted as the Bhiwani-Prayagraj Kalindi Express was brought to a screeching halt after hitting an LPG cylinder placed on the tracks here, police said on Monday, adding a bottle of petrol and matchboxes were also recovered from the site hinting at a sabotage bid.

They said the incident occurred around 8.20 pm on Sunday when the train was running at a high speed.

An FIR has been registered in the matter and multiple teams have been formed to probe the incident. Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Rajesh Kumar Singh said the Uttar Pradesh Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) has launched an investigation separately.

"An attempt was made to derail the Kalindi Express by placing the LPG cylinder on the tracks. Soon after receiving information about the incident around 8.20 pm on Sunday, senior officials rushed to the site and launched an investigation," police said.