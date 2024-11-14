Man accused of cow slaughter injured in police encounter in Uttar Pradesh

<p>Meerut, Uttar Pradesh: A man accused of cow slaughter was injured in a police encounter in Mawana area of Meerut when he attempted to flee, an official said on Thursday.</p>.<p>The incident occurred on Wednesday. Police were recovering equipment used for slaughtering cows from Amir when he tried to snatch the pistol of a sub-inspector in a bid to escape, Rajesh Kumar Kamboj, Station House Officer of Mawana police station said.</p>.Two women burn five puppies alive in Meerut, FIR lodged.<p>"As the police personnel tried to catch him, Amir fired at them. In retaliatory firing, the accused sustained gunshot wound in one of his legs," he said.</p>.<p>Amir has been admitted to a local hospital and the police have registered a case against him under the relevant sections of Bhartiya Nayaya Sanhita and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, the SHO said. </p>