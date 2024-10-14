Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Man dies after being hit by freight train in UP's Amethi

The incident occurred in Banauli village of Musafirkhana area on Sunday night when Suraj was standing near the railway track behind his house, Station House Officer Vivek Singh said.
PTI
Last Updated : 14 October 2024, 09:12 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 October 2024, 09:12 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshtrainAmethi

Follow us on :

Follow Us