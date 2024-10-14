Man dies after being hit by freight train in UP's Amethi

<p>Amethi: A 35-year-old man died after being hit by a freight train here while standing by the railway track and smoking 'bidi', police said on Monday.</p>.<p>The incident occurred in Banauli village of Musafirkhana area on Sunday night when Suraj was standing near the railway track behind his house, Station House Officer Vivek Singh said.</p>.Body of the UP man killed in Saudi Arabia brought back after 40 days.<p>He died on the spot when the high-speed freight train hit him, Singh said.</p>.<p>The body has been sent for post mortem, the officer added. </p>