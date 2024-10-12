Man dies in police custody in Lucknow, family alleges cops beat him to death

<p>Lucknow: A 24-year-old man died in police custody after being arrested during a raid here on a gambling den, officials said on Saturday.</p>.<p>While Aman Gautam's family has accused that the cops beat him to death, police have denied the allegations.</p>.<p>According to officials, a team of police personnel conducted a raid on Ambedkar Park in Sector 8 of Vikasnagar on Friday night following reports of gambling activities.</p>.Minor boy found dead in Thane lake; police launch probe.<p>"Two individuals, including Aman Gautam (24), were apprehended and taken into custody," said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Jitendra Kumar Dubey on Saturday.</p>.<p>"While being transported to the police station, Aman's condition deteriorated, and he was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival," the officer added.</p>.<p>Aman died due to police beatings, his family has alleged.</p>.<p>Police said the cause of death will be determined through a post-mortem examination.</p>