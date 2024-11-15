Home
Man gets 20 years rigorous imprisonment for raping infant

Special Judge (POCSO Act) Ashok Kumar Srivastava also slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 on the 30-year-old convict, Additional Government Advocate Criminal Shashank Khare said.
PTI
Last Updated : 15 November 2024, 16:20 IST

Published 15 November 2024, 16:20 IST
