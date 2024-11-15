Man gets 20 years rigorous imprisonment for raping infant

<p>Kaushambi: A district court here on Friday sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping an infant, a government lawyer said.</p>.<p>Special Judge (POCSO Act) Ashok Kumar Srivastava also slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 on the 30-year-old convict, Additional Government Advocate Criminal Shashank Khare said.</p>.<p>The lawyer said the incident took place on July 21, 2023, in a village in the Sandipan Ghat police station area of the district.</p>.<p>"The mother of the four-months-old victim told police that she had left her infant daughter sleeping on a cot in the courtyard of the house at 2 pm and went to defecate. At the same time, Ayodhya (30), a local, picked her up and raped her. After that, the child was left back on the cot in a critical condition," Khare said.</p>.<p>"When she returned home, she found her daughter in a critical condition. On the complaint of the plaintiff, a case was registered at Sandipan Ghat police station and subsequently, the accused held," he said.</p>.<p>After hearing the case, Special Judge Srivastava found Ayodhya guilty of the crime and sentenced him to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10,000, Khare said.</p>.<p>In case of non-payment of the fine, an additional sentence of 6 months' imprisonment would be awarded, he added. </p>