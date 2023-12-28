JOIN US
uttar pradesh

Man kills wife, hangs self in UP's Saharanpur

Last Updated 28 December 2023, 10:32 IST

Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh: A man allegedly killed his 40-year-old wife by slitting her throat before hanging himself after an argument with her in this district, police said on Thursday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Sagar Jain said Somepal (45), who worked as a daily wager in Punjab, had returned to his home on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

Somepal slit the throat of his wife Kaushal following some arguments and later hanged himself after killing his wife, the SP said.

Two sons of the couple, who were also present inside the house at the time of the incident, called the police.

Police have sent the bodies for autopsy and started an investigation.

(Published 28 December 2023, 10:32 IST)
