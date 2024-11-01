Man rapes grandmother in UP's Shahjahanpur

<p>Shahjahanpur: A 25-year old man allegedly raped his maternal grandmother in the Khutar area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Friday.</p>.<p>Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Manoj Kumar Awasthi said the incident took place on Thursday.</p>.<p>"On Thursday night, the elderly woman was sleeping at home when her grandson Akhilesh Kumar allegedly took her to his room and forced himself on her," he said.</p>.Judicial custody for eight accused in gang-rape case of Bengal woman.<p>Kumar also threatened to kill her if she informed anyone about the incident, the officer said.</p>.<p>The woman was sent to a hospital for medical examination and the police have launched a search for the accused, Awasthi said.</p>.<p>A case has been registered against Kumar for rape and issuing death threats, he said.</p>