Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Man shot dead in UP's Sultanpur, cops suspect poll rivalry led to killing

The incident took place in Asarakhpur village in the Baldisarai area when Icchanath Yadav went to the fields this morning, they added.
PTI
Last Updated : 09 October 2024, 05:55 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 October 2024, 05:55 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshCrimeSultanpur

Follow us on :

Follow Us