Man shot dead in UP's Sultanpur, cops suspect poll rivalry led to killing

<p>Sultanpur: A 35-year-old man was shot dead by some persons suspectedly over poll rivalry in a village in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/uttar-pradesh">Uttar Pradesh's</a> Sultanpur on Wednesday, police said.</p>.<p>The incident took place in Asarakhpur village in the Baldisarai area when Icchanath Yadav went to the fields this morning, they added.</p>.<p>The accused, who were allegedly hiding in the fields, shot Yadav, killing him on the spot, the police said.</p>.UP woman assumed 'dead' for 3 years, found living with boyfriend in Lucknow.<p>After hearing the gunshot, the victim's family members reached the spot but the attackers had fled by then, they added.</p>.<p>Upon information about the murder, senior police officials reached the spot.</p>.<p>Additional SP Akhand Pratap Singh said an FIR will be registered in the matter based on the complaint of the family members.</p>.<p>Initial probe suggested that poll rivalry might have led to the killing, the ASP said, adding that a detailed probe is on in the matter. </p>