Homeindiauttar pradesh

Minor raped by neighbour in UP while playing with accused's daughter

The accused, who was in an inebriated state, took the girl to his house and allegedly raped her.
Last Updated 28 March 2024, 06:25 IST

Barabanki (Uttar Pradesh): A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour in a village here, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday evening when the girl was playing with the accused Anand's daughter outside her house.

The accused, who was in an inebriated state, took the girl to his house and allegedly raped her.

The survivor's father lodged an FIR at Fatehpur police station under Indian Penal Code 376 (rape) and POCSO Act.

Circle officer, Beenu Singh, said the girl was admitted to a hospital where her condition was stated to be out of danger. The accused has been arrested.

(Published 28 March 2024, 06:25 IST)
