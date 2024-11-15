Minor raped repeatedly for over a month in UP's Bhadohi, accused held

<p>Bhadohi: The police on Friday arrested a man for repeatedly raping a minor girl for one-and-a-half months after kidnapping her in Uttar Prades's Bhadohi district, officials said.</p>.<p>Aurai police station in-charge Ajit Kumar Srivastava said the accused was nabbed on Friday from near the Ugapur airstrip while he was heading to Jaunpur from Mirzapur, based on a missing complaint lodged by the victim's father naming him on October 2.</p>.<p>Srivastava said the police raided several places in connection with the case before the accused left the teenage girl near her house three days back and fled.</p>.Man gets 20 years rigorous imprisonment for raping infant.<p>The victim's family members took her to the police who sent her for a medical check-up that confirmed rape.</p>.<p>After recording the girl's statement, sections pertaining to rape and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act were added to the case, Srivastava said. </p>