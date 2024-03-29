JOIN US
Uttar Pradesh

Mukhtar Ansari's body leaves for Ghazipur amidst heavy security

Last Updated 29 March 2024, 13:47 IST

Banda (Uttar Pradesh): After the completion of postmortem, gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari's body on Friday left for his native place in Ghazipur amidst heavy security from here, police officials said.

The ambulance carrying the body was accompanied by police vehicles to ensure security along the 400-kilometre-long route via several districts of Uttar Pradesh.

As per police officials, Mukhtar Ansari's son Umar Ansari and the wife of Abbas Ansari were present inside the ambulance carrying the body.

(Published 29 March 2024, 13:47 IST)
