Noida plot owners protest as they await possession even 8 years after registry

Noida: Scores of plot owners in Noida's Sector 145 on Sunday staged a protest against the local authority over the delay in providing physical possession of their residential plots and developing the sector despite eight years in waiting.

Organized by the Resident Welfare Association (RWA) of Sector 145, the protesters included senior citizens, men, women, and children as they carried banners and posters of their demands.

Noida Authority officials could not be contacted for their comments.

"We're fed up with the Noida Authority's endless excuses and lack of transparency," said Latsahab Lohia, president of Sector 145 RWA.