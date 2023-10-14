Home
Homeindiauttar pradesh

One held for posting 'objectionable' material related to Israel-Palestine conflict on social media in UP's Hamirpur

Police on Saturday said Atif Chaudhary and Suhail Ansari posted matters in support of Palestine on their social media accounts on October 8.
Last Updated 14 October 2023, 12:51 IST

Hamirpur: Police have registered a case against two men and arrested one of them in this Uttar Pradesh district for allegedly posting objectionable material on social media relating to the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Police on Saturday said Atif Chaudhary and Suhail Ansari posted matters in support of Palestine on their social media accounts on October 8.

In a complaint given by Inspector Ravi Mehta, posted at the Kotwali, it has been said that a private account was created on Instagram by Maulana Atif Chaudhary, a resident of the Haidaria locality, and matter in support of Palestine was posted on it on the night of October 8.

On October 12, similar messages were circulated on WhatsApp by Ansari and objectionable language was used, the complaint said.

Thus, an attempt was made to spoil the religious and social harmony of the town and there is a possibility of disturbance of peace, it added.

Station House Officer (SHO), Maudaha, S K Saini said police have lodged a case against the two accused. Ansari has been arrested while a hunt is on for Chaudhary, he added.

(Published 14 October 2023, 12:51 IST)
India NewsUttar PradeshIsraelPalestineHamirpur

