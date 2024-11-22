Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Over 100 monkeys die of toxic chemical in UP, buried in pit to hide carnage

The bodies were taken out for a postmortem by a team of veterinarians on Friday.
PTI
Last Updated : 22 November 2024, 17:23 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 November 2024, 17:23 IST
Uttar PradeshMonkeysChemical

Follow us on :

Follow Us