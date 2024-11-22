Over 100 monkeys die of toxic chemical in UP, buried in pit to hide carnage

<p>Hathras (UP): More than 100 monkeys perished after inhaling a pesticide sprayed in a food godown and were stealthily buried in a pit, police on Friday said.</p>.<p>The bodies were taken out for a postmortem by a team of veterinarians on Friday.</p>.<p>Circle Officer Yogendra Krishna Narayan said police came to know about the deaths on Wednesday.</p>.<p>Police have registered a case against the employees of Food Corporation of India and started an investigation.</p>.<p>According to police, the chemical in question was aluminium phosphide sprayed on wheat sacks to protect it from insects and rodents in an FCI warehouse on November 7.</p>.<p>A troop of monkeys entered the warehouse through a broken window of the godown on the night of November 7 and ended up inhaling the gas.</p>.<p>When the workers opened the warehouse on November 9, they saw several monkeys dead.</p>.<p>They allegedly chose not to inform their seniors about deaths and buried the bodies in a pit.</p>.<p>The CO said the bodies were exhumed when some Vishv Hindu Parishad leaders came to know about the incident.</p>.<p>As per police count, more than 100 monkeys were exhumed from the pit.</p>.<p>Their bodies were in late stage decay, the officer said. </p>