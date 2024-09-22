People injured in clash in UP village, cops attacked while chasing accused; one held

Saharanpur (UP): Three policemen were attacked while they were chasing a man who had allegedly opened fire upon some villagers during a clash here, officials said on Sunday.

The injured cops and the villagers have been hospitalised, with the condition of a sub-inspector said to be critical, the officials said, adding that a man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

The incident took place in Kislashpur village under the Gagalhedi police station limits, where a clash had erupted between two groups on Saturday night, Additional SP (City) Abhimanyu Manglik said.