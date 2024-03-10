PM Modi holds roadshow in Varanasi, visits Kashi Vishwanath temple

"From Kaziranga to Kashi via Arunachal Pradesh and West Bengal! Prayed at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple and sought Mahadev's blessings for the progress of India. Began the day in the serene Kaziranga National Park and lush green tea gardens. Went to the lovely city of Itanagar where I received a very special welcome. In Jorhat was mesmerised by the statue of Lachit Borphukan and also joined the public meeting there.