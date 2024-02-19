JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

PM Modi lays foundation stone of Shri Kalki Dham temple in UP's Sambhal

Modi, who was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Kalki Dham Peethadheeshwar Acharya Pramod Krishnam, also unveiled a model of the temple.
Last Updated 19 February 2024, 06:52 IST

Follow Us

Sambhal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday laid the foundation stone of the Shri Kalki Dham temple here.

Modi, who was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Kalki Dham Peethadheeshwar Acharya Pramod Krishnam, also unveiled a model of the temple.

The prime minister also addressed a gathering on the occasion.

The Shri Kalki Dham is being constructed by the Shri Kalki Dham Nirman Trust whose chairman is Krishnam.

The programme was attended by seers and religious leaders from across the country.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 19 February 2024, 06:52 IST)
India NewsUttar PradeshNarendra ModiYogi Adityanath

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT