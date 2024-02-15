Priyanka Gandhi to join Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on Friday as it enters Uttar Pradesh

New Delhi: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will on Friday join the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi as it enters Uttar Pradesh in the evening, sources said.

She will join her brother in Chandauli in Uttar Pradesh, after the yatra enters the state from Bihar, according to the sources.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is leading the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Manipur to Mumbai. The yatra is currently in Bihar, where Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will address a mega rally in Bihar's Aurangabad on Thursday.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra entered its 33rd day on Thursday and will halt in Bihar's Sasaram at night.

On Friday evening, the yatra will be in Uttar Pradesh, the key Hindi heartland state that sends the maximum number of MPs to the Lok Sabha, Ramesh said.