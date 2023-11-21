Rahul Gandhi will contest from Amethi constituency: Ajay Rai

Rai said that the BJP has made the construction of Ram Mandir an event instead of it being a matter of faith for people. “Construction of Ram Mandir is a matter of faith and not making an event. If there is enough faith, even a single lamp and a solitary flower will suffice. The BJP is making an event of it and fooling people," he said.

Rai, who was accompanied by Mumbai Regional Congress Committee President Prof Varsha Gaikwad spoke on a wide range of issues.

"They talk about Halal and madrasa but never talk about unemployment, gas prices, and rampant inflation. The issue of Halal is just to harass the minorities," Rai said.

While commenting on Mumbai and its relations with the Uttar Pradesh community, he said, "Congress has been the home of UPites in Mumbai. Many leaders milked the opportunities when in Congress and jumped ship as soon as the party hit trying times. But people will largely join and support the Congress party again.”