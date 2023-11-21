Rahul Gandhi will contest from Amethi constituency: Ajay Rai

Mumbai: Rahul Gandhi will contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Amethi constituency, Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee President Ajay Rai asserted on Tuesday.
"They have been working for the people of Amethi for generations. Rahul ji will definitely contest from Amethi," Rai told a news conference in Mumbai.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Gandhi lost the family seat of Amethi to BJP’s Smriti Irani, who is a minister in the Narendra Modi government. However, he had also contested the Wayanad seat in Kerala and won the seat to become an MP.
Rai said that the BJP has made the construction of Ram Mandir an event instead of it being a matter of faith for people. “Construction of Ram Mandir is a matter of faith and not making an event. If there is enough faith, even a single lamp and a solitary flower will suffice. The BJP is making an event of it and fooling people," he said.
Rai, who was accompanied by Mumbai Regional Congress Committee President Prof Varsha Gaikwad spoke on a wide range of issues.
"They talk about Halal and madrasa but never talk about unemployment, gas prices, and rampant inflation. The issue of Halal is just to harass the minorities," Rai said.
While commenting on Mumbai and its relations with the Uttar Pradesh community, he said, "Congress has been the home of UPites in Mumbai. Many leaders milked the opportunities when in Congress and jumped ship as soon as the party hit trying times. But people will largely join and support the Congress party again.”