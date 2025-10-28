Menu
Rahul's 'fighting Indian state' remarks: UP court to deliver verdict on November 7

The case was filed by Simran Gupta, national president of the Hindu Shakti Dal, who alleged that Gandhi's comments had 'hurt public sentiments'.
Last Updated : 28 October 2025, 10:18 IST
Published 28 October 2025, 10:18 IST
India NewsCongressRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsCourt Uttar Pradesh

