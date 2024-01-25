Ram Lalla idol's outfit designer says divine connection with God guided him

Asked about the challenges faced in the conceptualisation and making of the outfit, Tripathi said, 'The biggest challenge was prepare a cloth which suits the grandeur of a prince and a god. I prayed to god to show me the way and he showed me signs and gave wisdom so that I could prepare apt clothing for him.'

The young designer, who was born and brought up in Lucknow, said it was also a challenge for him to live up to the imagination and expectations of devotees who have been waiting for over 500 years the temple to get built.