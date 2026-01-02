Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Real-life 'digital arrest' switcheroo inspires Nana Patekar-led short awareness film by Uttar Pradesh Police

The awareness film, starring veteran actor Nana Patekar, has been released as part of the sustained public outreach on cyber safety.
Last Updated : 02 January 2026, 09:24 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 January 2026, 09:24 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshCyber fraudTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us