Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Results of UP police recruitment exam declared

The written exams were held in two shifts on August 23, 24, 25, 30 and 31.
PTI
Last Updated : 21 November 2024, 09:44 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 November 2024, 09:44 IST
Uttar PradeshUP PoliceRecruitment

Follow us on :

Follow Us