Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Sambhal violence: FIR against Samajwadi Party MP Zia-ur-Rahman Barq, son

At least four people were killed in the violence that erupted when a survey team reached the mosque in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal.
PTI
Last Updated : 25 November 2024, 07:15 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 November 2024, 07:15 IST
India NewsUttar Pradesh

Follow us on :

Follow Us