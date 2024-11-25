Sambhal violence: FIR against Samajwadi Party MP Zia-ur-Rahman Barq, son

<p>Following the violence that broke out at Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal on Sunday, an FIR was registered against Samajwadi MP Zia-ur-Rahman Barq and his son. </p><p>Police said seven FIRs have been lodged and 25 people have been arrested in connection with the violence there. </p><p>The toll in the clashes between police and protesters opposing a court-ordered survey of a Mughal-era mosque rose to four following the death of one more injured person, officials said on Monday.</p><p>The district administration has already imposed prohibitory orders and barred the entry of outsiders till November 30.</p><p>Deputy Inspector General of Police (Moradabad) Muniraj said one person injured in the violence died during treatment.</p><p>He didn't disclose the victim's identity.</p><p>District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya said late on Sunday that the prohibitory order had been issued under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).</p><p>"No outsiders, other social organisations or public representatives will enter the district border without the permission of the competent officer," said the order, which came into force with immediate effect.</p><p>Violation of the order will be punishable under Section 223 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the BNS.</p><p>Earlier, Muniraj told reporters that Naeem, Bilal and Nauman -- the three men who died in Sunday's violence -- had been buried.</p><p>All three were aged about 25.</p><p>The officer added that those involved in the violence were being identified on the basis of available videos and action would be taken against them.</p><p>"Right now, we are engaged in maintaining peace and the situation is under control," he said.</p><p>Violence broke out in the district on Sunday as protesters opposing the survey of the Jama Masjid clashed with security personnel. The protesters torched vehicles and pelted the police with stones while the security personnel used tear gas and batons to disperse the mob.</p>