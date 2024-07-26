'Samvidhan Manastambh' to be established at Samajwadi Party office for keeping copy of Constitution: Akhilesh Yadav

In a post in Hindi on X, Yadav said, "The Samajwadi Party has taken a humble decision to celebrate 'Reservation Day' as the 'Foundation Day' of 'Constitution Manastambh' because, on this day, Shrimant Maharaj Rajarshi Chhatrapati Shahuji Maharaj of Kolhapur started reservation by implementing the 'reservation' envisioned by Mahatma Jyotiba Phule in his Kolhapur state." The spirit of social justice was implemented on this day in the form of reservation, which later became the basic foundation of ensuring social justice as a people's right in the Constitution through the efforts of BR Ambedkar, and also the basic principle of establishing democracy in the country, he said.