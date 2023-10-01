Home
uttar pradesh

Semi-charred body of woman found in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda

The identity of the woman, aged around 35, is yet to be ascertained.
Last Updated 01 October 2023, 04:27 IST

The semi-charred body of a woman was recovered from the Khondare area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Sunday.

The identity of the woman, aged around 35, is yet to be ascertained.

Circle Officer (Mankapur) Naveena Shukla said some children playing cricket in a village in the Khondare area late on Saturday discovered the body in the bushes.

After being informed by locals, the police reached the spot with a dog squad and a forensic team and inspected the area, he added.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, Shukla said.

(Published 01 October 2023, 04:27 IST)
Uttar Pradesh

