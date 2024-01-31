Shahi Idgah case: Allahabad HC to hear plea challenging maintainability of suit on Feb 22

On Tuesday, after hearing counsels of the both sides, the court said, "The perusal of the record reveals that applications for rejection of plaint under Order VII Rule 11 of Civil Procedure Code are pending." "In the cases, in which the plaintiffs have not filed their objections, may file by February 6, 2024. It is directed that before submitting their objections to the registry, the copy of the objection may be provided to the counsel for defendants," the court added.