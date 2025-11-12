<p>Lucknow: The Lucknow lady doctor Shaheen Saeed, who was arrested over her suspected links with Pakistan based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and a member of the ‘white collar terror module’, which was suspected to be behind Monday’s car blast in Delhi, ‘dreamt’ of settling abroad and never ‘displayed’ any ‘radical ideas’, according to her ex-husband Zafar Hayat, also a doctor at a Kanpur hospital.</p><p>Zafar, who was questioned by the cops after Shaheen’s arrest a few hours before the blast from Faridabad, said that they were separated in 2013.</p>.White terror module: Arrested Lucknow doctor Shaheen Shahid planned to form women’s wing of Jaish-e-Mohammad.<p>‘’Shaheen wanted to settle in the USA or Australia we had differences over it she never displayed radical thoughts when she was with me,’’ he said. The couple had two children.</p><p>The children lived with Zafar and had not been in touch with Shaheen for a long time. Zafar said that he had never imagined that Shaheen could be involved in such activities.</p><p>Shaheen, who also then worked in the Kanpur Medical College in its Pharmacology department, liked to live a ‘luxurious life’ and was an ‘ambitious’ woman, he added.</p><p>He said that he had no contact with Shaheen after their divorce.</p><p>Dr Shaheen was arrested on Monday from Fairdabad by the Jammu & Kashmir police. She was allegedly tasked with forming the women’s wing of the JeM in the country and was handled by JeM chief Masood Azhar’s sister.</p><p>An AK-47 rifle was recovered from Shaheen’s car.</p><p>Police officials in Kanpur said that Shaheen was a ‘person of interest’ for them and that they were investigating if she had a network in the town also.</p>