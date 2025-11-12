Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

‘She dreamt of settling in USA or Australia’: Terror suspect doctor's ex-husband

He said that he had no contact with Shaheen after their divorce.
Last Updated : 12 November 2025, 10:58 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 November 2025, 10:58 IST
India NewsLucknowterrorJeM

Follow us on :

Follow Us