Siblings found dead in pond in UP village

<p>Muzaffarnagar (UP): Two siblings missing from home were found dead in a pond near their house in Ghari Dolat village of Shamili district, police on Monday said.</p>.Bodies of two children found floating in pond in Uttar Pradesh village.<p>Salman, 5, and his sister Parvarish, 3, had gone missing Sunday morning and were found dead in the evening.</p>.<p>Kandhla Police Station SHO Chhitiz Kumar Singh said it is suspected that children slipped into the pond while playing and got trapped in the mud.</p>