SP going all out to wrest Azamgarh seat from BJP; cadre upbeat after ex-BSP MLA Guddu Jamali's joining

The Azamgarh seat, which was held by SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav in 2014 and party president Akhilesh Yadav in 2019, was lost by the party when Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua won the 2022 bypoll defeating SP's Dharmendra Yadav.