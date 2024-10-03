Teacher dies of heart attack in Agra after hoax call about daughter's 'sex scandal'

<p>Agra: A government school teacher in Agra died due to cardiac arrest after she allegedly got a call from cyber fraudsters that her daughter was caught in a sex scandal, her family claimed on Thursday.</p>.<p>On September 30, the fraudsters allegedly threatened the teacher and demanded Rs 1 lakh to not disclose the matter, the family further said.</p>.<p>Talking to <em>PTI</em>, Deepanshu Rajput, the deceased's son said, "Mother Malti Verma (58) was a government teacher at a Junior High School in Achhnera in Agra. On September 30, she got a Whatsapp call at 12 pm in which they said that her daughter was caught in a sex scandal and began threatening her for the future consequences of revealing her daughter's identity." The caller posed as police inspector, Rajput added.</p>.<p>"After that, she talked to me over phone and informed me about the call. But when I checked the phone number, I told my mother that it was a fraud call from cyber criminals," he added.</p>.Family of four shot dead in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi.<p>"After that I also talked to my sister and found everything normal. I asked my mother not to worry because she was a victim of cyber fraud, but she could not control her tension and her health deteriorated after that call," he added.</p>.<p>"As she returned home after school, she also complained of chest pain and anxiety. When her health began deteriorating, we took her to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead due to cardiac arrest," he said.</p>.<p>Anandveer Singh, Jagdishpura police station in-charge, told <em>PTI</em>, "We have received a complaint in this case from the family. Action will be taken accordingly." </p>