Teacher dies of heart attack in Agra after hoax call about daughter's 'sex scandal'

On September 30, the fraudsters allegedly threatened the teacher and demanded Rs 1 lakh to not disclose the matter.
PTI
Last Updated : 03 October 2024, 17:22 IST

Published 03 October 2024, 17:22 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshAgra

