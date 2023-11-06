JOIN US
uttar pradesh

Teen arrested for sexually assaulting minor boy in UP

Based on the complaint lodged by the boy's father, a case has been registered against the accused identified as Gurmeet (18) under the IPC and POCSO Act.
Last Updated 06 November 2023, 10:50 IST

Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh): Police here on Monday arrested a teenager in connection with sexually assaulting a the 9-year-old boy, an official said.

SHO of Kotwali Dehat police station Kusum Bhati said that on Sunday, Gurmeet lured the boy (who was playing outside his home) to a jungle, and then allegedly sexually assaulted him. He left the boy in a bleeding state, and fled from the spot.

The boy narrated his plight to his mother after reaching his home in the evening.

(Published 06 November 2023, 10:50 IST)
