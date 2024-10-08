Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Teenager mowed down by truck in Amethi

The incident took place near Kalikan Inter College in the Sangrampur police station area.
PTI
Last Updated : 08 October 2024, 08:27 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 October 2024, 08:27 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshAccidentAmethi

Follow us on :

Follow Us