Thirteen drown during Durga idol immersion in Agra

<p>Lucknow: In a tragic incident, 13 people, mostly teens, drowned in Utangan river in Agra district during Durga idol immersion on Thursday night.</p><p>According to the police sources, five bodies have been fished out of the river so far and efforts are on to trace the others.</p><p>Reports said that the incident happened when the youths were taking the idol of Goddess Durga into the water for immersion. The victims hailed from Kusiyapur Dungarwala village in the district.</p><p>Eye witness accounts said that one of the victims slipped while carrying the idol and the others, who held the hands of each other, were dragged into deep water.</p><p>The police who reached the spot later and pressed divers into service to trace the victims. Five bodies were fished out a few hours later by the divers. Eight are still missing, sources said.</p><p>A mob of irate villagers damaged the vehicle of the sub-divisional magistrate and shouted slogans against the administration alleging delayed arrival of the police. Police reinforcements were sent on the spot to control the situation, reports said.</p><p>Officials said that the administration had sought help from the Army in tracing the victims.</p>