JOIN US
IPL
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Three killed in Muzaffarnagar after their car rams into JCB

The victim’s car rammed into the JCB machine from the back, killing them on the spot. The deceased were identified as Anurag (35), Satpal (30) and Rahul 28, the SHO said.
Last Updated 20 April 2024, 10:20 IST

Follow Us

Muzaffarnagar: Three people were killed after their car crashed into a JCB machine here, police said on Saturday.

New Mandi Station House Officer (SHO) Bablu Singh said the accident occurred on Jansath road on Friday late night when the victims were travelling from Bijnor after working for Rashtriya Lok Dal candidate Chandan Singh Chauhan, who was contesting from the Bijnor constituency.

The victim’s car rammed into the JCB machine from the back, killing them on the spot. The deceased were identified as Anurag (35), Satpal (30) and Rahul 28, the SHO said.

The bodies were sent for post mortem and further investigation is underway, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 20 April 2024, 10:20 IST)
India NewsUttar PradeshAccidentMuzaffarnagar

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT