<p>Ghaziabad: Three teenagers were killed when their speeding motorcycle rammed into a stationary truck on National Highway-9 in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/uttar-pradesh">Uttar Pradesh</a>'s Ghaziabad, police said on Wednesday.</p><p>The incident took place late Tuesday night near IPEM College Cut in the Vijay Nagar area, they said.</p>.White terror module: Arrested Lucknow doctor Shaheen Shahid planned to form women’s wing of Jaish-e-Mohammad.<p>Assistant Commissioner of Police (Kotwali) Ritesh Tripathi told <em>PTI</em> that the victims, identified as Aryan (16), Bhavuk Tomer (15) and Mayank (11), were residents of Shanti Nagar.</p><p>The three were close friends and were returning home when the accident took place, he said.</p><p>According to police, the motorcycle hit the stationary truck from behind on the highway, killing all three on the spot. Their bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination at the MMG district hospital.</p><p>The truck driver fled the scene after the accident, leaving the vehicle on the road, police said, adding that the truck has been seized and further investigation is underway.</p>