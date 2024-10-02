Tourists coming to Uttarakhand welcome but they should not litter: Kiren Rijiju

<p>Dehradun: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday said tourists coming to Uttarakhand are welcome but they should not litter.</p><p>Rijiju said he loves coming to Uttarakhand as it gives him a feeling of "home".</p><p>"I am happy to visit Uttarakhand as it is also set in the mountains like my home state Arunachal Pradesh," he said.</p><p>"Come to Uttarakhand but do not litter," Rijiju, who was here to participate in cleanliness programmes organised on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary under Swachhata Hi Seva-2024, said.</p>.MUDA case: Siddaramaiah braces for testing three months as CM's 'Mr Clean' image under dark cloud.<p>Briefly recounting his experience of visiting places like Gunji, Harshil, Chakrata, Nabhi, Auli, Niti-Mana and Tehri, he said Devbhoomi is beautiful.</p><p>Visitors who come to the state in large numbers every year leave behind a lot of plastic and other kinds of waste. </p><p>Under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, every family has to be provided with toilets, solid and liquid waste disposal facilities, drinking water supply, and cleanliness of villages, he said.</p>.<p>The Union minister for parliamentary and minority affairs also paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversary.</p><p>Accompanied by state minister Premchand Aggarwal, state BJP president and Rajya Sabha MPs Mahendra Bhatt and Naresh Bansal, Rijiju also garlanded a statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Gandhi Park.</p><p>He also gave the message of cleanliness by sweeping, besides planting a Rudraksha sapling at the park under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign.</p><p>He also honoured Swachhata Mitras and personnel by giving them certificates.</p>