Two brothers die by suicide by jumping in front of train in Mathura

The deceased were identified as Mahesh Agarwal alias Titu (38) and Saurabh Agarwal (32), residents of Govind Dham Colony. They were local suppliers of packaged snacks, police said.
PTI
Last Updated : 19 October 2024, 20:17 IST

Published 19 October 2024, 20:17 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshmathuraSuicide

