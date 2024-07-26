Home
Two kanwariyas killed, two injured in accident in UP's Bijnor

Four kanwariyas on the two-wheelers were injured and taken to a hospital where doctors declared Shivam (24) and Akhilesh (22) dead, the police said.
PTI
Last Updated : 26 July 2024, 07:10 IST

Bijnor: Two kanwariyas were killed and two injured in an accident in the Afzalgarh area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Friday.

Circle Officer (Afzalgarh) Anjani Kumar said the accident occurred around 2:30 on Friday when a group of 30 kanwariyas were on their way to Haridwar in Uttarakhand from Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly on their two-wheelers.

During the journey, one of the two-wheelers collided with an unidentified vehicle and then hit another two-wheeler of the group, Kumar said.

Four kanwariyas on the two-wheelers were injured and taken to a hospital where doctors declared Shivam (24) and Akhilesh (22) dead, the police said.

Two others are undergoing treatment, they added.

Published 26 July 2024, 07:10 IST
