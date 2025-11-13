<p>Barabanki (UP): Two persons died while three others were injured in an explosion inside a licensed firecracker factory here on Thursday, with police suspecting that something inside the factory triggered the blast.</p><p>The incident occurred in Sarai Barai village of the Tikaitnagar area, triggering panic among locals.</p><p>Police said the explosion inside the factory led to a fire with thick plumes of smoke seen rising from the factory.</p>.Uttar Pradesh: Two cops suspended over 'negligence' in child rape case; probe ordered into SHO's role.<p>Superintendent of Police (SP) Arpit Vijayvargiya said fire tenders were rushed to the spot upon receiving information. "The factory was operating with a valid licence to manufacture firecrackers. Preliminary investigation suggests that something inside the premises triggered the blast," the officer said.</p><p>Police have sealed the site and called in a forensic team to collect evidence. Efforts are on to clear the debris and search for anyone who might still be trapped inside, he added.</p><p>Three persons with critical burn injuries have been admitted to a hospital. After the initial explosion, several firecrackers continued to go off for some time, police said.</p>