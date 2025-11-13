Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Two killed, three injured in firecracker factory blast in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki

Police said the explosion inside the factory led to a fire with thick plumes of smoke seen rising from the factory.
Last Updated : 13 November 2025, 12:19 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 November 2025, 12:19 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshExplosion

Follow us on :

Follow Us