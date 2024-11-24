Home
Two more infants die, toll in Jhansi medical college fire rises to 17

Thirty-nine newborns were rescued from a devastating fire in the medical college hospital's neonatal intensive care unit on the night of November 15.
PTI
Last Updated : 24 November 2024, 09:56 IST

Published 24 November 2024, 09:56 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshFireHospitalinfantsinfants death

