UP: FIR lodged against Raja Bhaiya's wife, 3 others for 'insulting dignity of woman'

Raghuraj Pratap Singh is a seven-term MLA from the Kunda constituency in Pratapgarh district of Uttar Pradesh. He had floated the Jansatta Dal (Loktantrik) and was elected to the Assembly in 2022. Earlier, he had contested elections as an independent and had also been a minister in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Samajwadi Party (SP) governments in the state.